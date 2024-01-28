NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 676 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $108.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.79. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

