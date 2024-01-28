NTV Asset Management LLC Invests $251,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

IFF opened at $82.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.53. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $116.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 457.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

