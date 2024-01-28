NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.43). The firm had revenue of C$122.18 million for the quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.
