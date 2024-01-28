Northway Financial, Inc. (NWYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.35 on February 12th

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.

Northway Financial Stock Up 7.2 %

Northway Financial stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.05. 8,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.52. Northway Financial has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

About Northway Financial

Northway Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, a commercial bank that engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards.

