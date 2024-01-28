Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $24.45-24.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.8-41.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.12 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOC. TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $494.00.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $437.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.38.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.49%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,829,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $723,799,000 after purchasing an additional 362,449 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 982,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $453,430,000 after acquiring an additional 70,389 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 739,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,689,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,889,000 after acquiring an additional 78,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

