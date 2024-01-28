Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 24.450-24.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 24.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.8 billion-$41.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.2 billion.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.8 %

NOC stock opened at $437.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $469.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.98. The company has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.38. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 55.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $494.00.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,031,000 after buying an additional 57,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

