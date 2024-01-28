Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $450.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $515.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $555.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $505.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $498.69.

NOC stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $437.96. 1,147,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,976. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $496.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $469.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.98.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 23.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

