Northern Technologies International Co. (NTIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Northern Technologies International has increased its dividend by an average of 62.7% annually over the last three years. Northern Technologies International has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northern Technologies International to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $13.29 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $125.28 million, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30.

Institutional Trading of Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,592 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 30.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th.

Read Our Latest Report on NTIC

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.