Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Monday, January 29th.

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $25.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.74 million. On average, analysts expect Northeast Community Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NECB opened at $17.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20. Northeast Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Northeast Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Northeast Community Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Northeast Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $36,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,997 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.