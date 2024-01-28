Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th.

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.74 million. On average, analysts expect Northeast Community Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NECB opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Northeast Community Bancorp has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20.

Northeast Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Northeast Community Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Northeast Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NECB. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 327.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

