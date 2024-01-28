Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 50.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 145.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 134.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 137.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE NFG opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $60.81.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

