Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 267 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after buying an additional 2,595,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Genuine Parts by 99,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,768,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $239,384,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $124,130,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 820.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 759,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 676,588 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GPC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.63. The stock had a trading volume of 648,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,808. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.89 and its 200-day moving average is $144.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

