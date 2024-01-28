Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,351 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 99,608.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,059,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,699,293 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,249,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Up 0.5 %

Aflac stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

