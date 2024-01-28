Northcape Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,666 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $201.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.90. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The stock has a market cap of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

