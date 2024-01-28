Northcape Wealth Management LLC Purchases 79 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after buying an additional 15,906,784 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Deere & Company by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,493,000 after purchasing an additional 616,893 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DE opened at $393.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $382.90 and a 200 day moving average of $393.76. The firm has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

