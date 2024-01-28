Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $551,000 Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYMI stock opened at $65.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.59. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $58.57 and a 52 week high of $66.74.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.8644 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

