Northcape Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

VZ stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VZ

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.