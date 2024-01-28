Northcape Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 74.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SYY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.15. 3,096,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $79.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.98. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

