Northcape Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 6,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.74. 16,850,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,969,465. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $16.26.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.