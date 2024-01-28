Northcape Wealth Management LLC Buys 56 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $197.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.84. The company has a market cap of $91.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.49.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

