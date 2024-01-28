Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Norfolk Southern Stock Performance
Shares of NSC stock opened at $234.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $255.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.19.
Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.33%.
Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $90,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Norfolk Southern
Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.
