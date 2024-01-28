Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC traded down $3.59 on Friday, reaching $234.26. 3,665,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,299. The firm has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $255.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.19.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1,651.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,930 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 30,107 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 413,297 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $93,397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,444 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

