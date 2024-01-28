Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Issues Earnings Results

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $234.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.19. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $255.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after buying an additional 638,384 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22,576.0% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 504,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $50,431,000 after buying an additional 502,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

