Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Up 139.6% in January

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 139.6% from the December 31st total of 651,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Nomura Trading Down 0.2 %
NMR opened at $5.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.64. Nomura has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16.
Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 4.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nomura will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Nomura
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nomura in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Report on Nomura
Nomura Company Profile
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nomura
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What is a Special Dividend?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.