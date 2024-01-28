Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Up 139.6% in January

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 139.6% from the December 31st total of 651,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Nomura Trading Down 0.2 %

NMR opened at $5.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.64. Nomura has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 4.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nomura will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nomura

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nomura in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Nomura by 42.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Nomura by 109.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nomura in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nomura in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nomura in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Featured Stories

