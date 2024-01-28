Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 0.5 %

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 94,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 34,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $3.40 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

