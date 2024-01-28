NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. HSBC cut their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.75. 9,735,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,920,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

