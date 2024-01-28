Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases New Position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,453 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned approximately 0.26% of Civista Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the second quarter worth $311,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 6.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the third quarter worth $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 23.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 159,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 30,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Civista Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $282.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $22.56.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 21.95%. Research analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

