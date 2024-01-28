Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Boosts Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Copart were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.37. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $51.53.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

