Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 375 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.11.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

