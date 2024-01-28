Nexum (NEXM) Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week

Nexum (NEXM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Nexum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges. Nexum has a market cap of $262.07 million and $42,480.38 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nexum has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Buying and Selling Nexum

