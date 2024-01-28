NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $58.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,649,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,581,431. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

