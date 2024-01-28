NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,649,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,581,431. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

