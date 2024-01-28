Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.42) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($18.30) price target on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Shares of LON:NFG opened at GBX 911 ($11.58) on Wednesday. Next 15 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 542 ($6.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,112 ($14.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £906.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3,503.85 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 795.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 687.69.

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

