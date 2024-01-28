Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on February 15th

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Thursday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Price Performance

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $11.81.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 33.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 2,382.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 46,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth $550,000.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.