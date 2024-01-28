Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $550.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $475.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Netflix from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Get Netflix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Up 1.5 %

NFLX opened at $570.42 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $579.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $482.87 and a 200-day moving average of $439.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total value of $25,873,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,102 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after purchasing an additional 17,762 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,426 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.