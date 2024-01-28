Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $475.00 at Barclays

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $375.00 to $475.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $570.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $482.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.50. Netflix has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $579.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

