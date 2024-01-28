Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $525.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $460.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. DZ Bank downgraded Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $553.33.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $570.42 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $579.64. The company has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.