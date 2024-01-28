Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Raised by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $574,761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 1.5 %

NFLX stock opened at $570.42 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $579.64. The company has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

