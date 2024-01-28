Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Raised by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,425 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 1.5 %

NFLX stock opened at $570.42 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $579.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,284,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.