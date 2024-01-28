NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Holdings Decreased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 294,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,503,000 after buying an additional 53,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NetEase stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $102.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,337,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,187. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.05. The company has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.85 and a 52 week high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

