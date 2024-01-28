Needham & Company LLC Upgrades RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) to “Buy”

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RADCOM in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ RDCM traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.52. 55,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,798. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.24 million, a PE ratio of 135.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that RADCOM will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in RADCOM by 4.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RADCOM by 17.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the second quarter worth $123,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

