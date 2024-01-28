NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Price Target Cut to $41.00

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NBT Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

NBTB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.00. 174,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $43.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.52.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $135.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.14 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NBT Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,513 shares in the company, valued at $938,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

