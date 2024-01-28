NBC Securities Inc. Invests $677,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 399.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,904,000 after buying an additional 15,729,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 37,660.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,942,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,412,000 after buying an additional 3,931,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,640,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,660,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,126,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,182,759. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

