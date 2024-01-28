NBC Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE WM traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.81. 1,231,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.91. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $186.40.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.