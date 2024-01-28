Navcoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $27,178.40 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0476 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00132289 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00043195 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00023082 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004435 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000104 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

