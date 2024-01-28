National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

NHI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.86.

NYSE:NHI traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $54.57. The company had a trading volume of 124,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.98. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $47.54 and a 52 week high of $60.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 52.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,644,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,231,000 after purchasing an additional 562,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth $21,037,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,904,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 7,218.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 255,041 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the third quarter worth $11,642,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

