National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NFG traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.62. 459,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,391. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.79.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of National Fuel Gas

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 20,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 36.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 13.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

