National Bankshares Increases Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$25.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LSPD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.33.

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Up 3.4 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock traded up C$0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting C$25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of C$16.94 and a 52 week high of C$28.73. The stock has a market cap of C$3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.11.

In other news, Director Jean Paul Chauvet sold 11,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total transaction of C$276,276.00. In related news, Director Jean Paul Chauvet sold 11,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total value of C$276,276.00. Also, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.61, for a total transaction of C$31,676.61. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,247 shares of company stock worth $604,182. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

