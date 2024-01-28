National Bankshares Increases Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$8.75

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight Capital set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.97.

Capstone Copper Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CS traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,431. Capstone Copper has a 1-year low of C$4.40 and a 1-year high of C$7.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.86. The company has a market cap of C$4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of C$432.27 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.6565962 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total value of C$61,463.45. In related news, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total value of C$61,463.45. Also, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker acquired 46,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,832.17. 18.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Capstone Copper

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Articles

