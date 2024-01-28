National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NBHC. Stephens decreased their price objective on National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

National Bank Price Performance

Shares of NBHC stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.99. The company had a trading volume of 136,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.85. National Bank has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $44.46.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $107.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.96 million. National Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.37%. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at National Bank

In related news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in National Bank by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in National Bank by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in National Bank by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in National Bank by 145.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in National Bank by 2,677.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

